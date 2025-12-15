Ben Affleck crosses path with exes Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner at kids’ school play

Ben Affleck found himself in an awkward situation as he reunited with both of his exes, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner!

On Friday, December 12, the Gone Girl actor was spotted with both of his ex-wives at their children’s school play in Los Angeles.

He attended the play with his and Garner’s son, Samuel, 13, as Garner’s daughter Seraphina performed with Lopez’s daughter Emme, 17.

In the images shared by Page Six, Affleck could be seen walking into the playhouse with Samuel and Garner, while Lopez arrived separately with her manager Benny Medina and her mother, Guadalupe.

While Lopez was pictured chatting with other parents and kids, she seemingly did not interact with her ex or Garner – at least not outside.

At one point, they were in eyeshot of each other, but Affleck had his back turned while talking to a separate group of parents.

Samuel, however, was seen laughing and chatting with Lopez outside the playhouse.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in 2005 and called it quits in 2015. The former couple maintains a close co-parent relationship.

The actor reconnected with Lopez in 2021, who he was previously engaged to in 2002. The couple exchanged the vows in 2022 but parted ways in 2024.