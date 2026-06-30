Ben Affleck enjoys rare outing with kid Fin

During a recent weekend outing in Los Angeles, Ben Affleck was spotted spending time with his child, Fin. After grabbing lunch together, the actor and his 17-year-old were seen leaving Farmshop in Santa Monica, running a few errands before heading home. Fin opted for a casual look in a hoodie, tank top, and denim shorts, while Affleck wore a striped button-down shirt and trousers.

Only a few days prior, Fin had attended an Ariana Grande concert alongside Jennifer Lopez and her young son, Emme (frequently referred to as Oskar by family). Despite Affleck’s and Lopez’s pending divorce, the two families appear to remain on excellent terms. , Ben Affleck shares three children—Fin, Violet, and Samuel—with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Earlier this year, Garner shared a heartwarming Father’s Day tribute to Affleck on social media, praising his dedication as a parent. “I see how my kids dote on their dad, and I’m happy for them,” the 13 Going on 30 actress stated. “It is a gift to love and be loved by a wonderful father.”

Since their split, Ben Affleck has also spoken highly of Lopez and her children. “Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, [and has a] great ongoing relationship with them,” he previously noted. Despite their separation, the former couple remains supportive of one another as they focus on maintaining a unified family dynamic.