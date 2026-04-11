Ben Affleck ‘gifts’ Jennifer Lopez whopping $60m mansion share after divorce

Ben Affleck has reportedly transferred his entire stake in the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion he once shared with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez – and sources say he did so at no cost.

According to reports, the former couple updated their property settlement agreement to reflect a “transfer of property among spouses.” While official documents do not outline the full details, insiders claim Affleck handed over his share of the sprawling estate to Lopez for free.

Representatives for both stars have not publicly commented on the reported arrangement.

The luxury property, located in Beverly Hills, was purchased in June 2023 for approximately $60.85 million, during the couple’s brief marriage. Spanning roughly 38,000 square feet, the estate boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and high-end amenities including a full basketball court.

At the time, the home was seen as a symbol of their rekindled romance. However, just a year later, the pair listed the mansion for sale amid growing speculation about trouble in their relationship.

Although early reports suggested the sale was due to practical reasons – including claims that Lopez found the property too large and that Affleck was never particularly fond of it – Lopez filed for divorce two months later, confirming the split.

The divorce between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez was finalized in January 2025, leaving the future of the mansion uncertain. The property remained on the market for some time before the pair ultimately decided to remove the listing, reportedly to avoid taking a significant financial loss.

Following the separation, both stars made major real estate moves. Affleck purchased a $20.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades area to be closer to his children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez bought an $18 million Los Angeles home for herself and her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.