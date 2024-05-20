Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez determined to fix marriage problems

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together for the second time after more than a month as the couple fight to save their marriage.

The two were photographed smiling in a car on May 19 after Affleck picked up Lopez outside a theatre in California amid reports of marital tension, a US media outlet reported.

“Jen and Ben’s relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high. They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down,” ET reported, citing a source.

The two were seen together for first time after 47 days on May 16 at an event where they arrived separately.

However, Affleck and Lopez were wearing their wedding rings as they left together.

The future of their marriage was questioned when Ben Affleck was photographed on May 17 with his wedding band missing from his ring finger.

The rumours of trouble in their marriage intensified after Jennifer Lopez liked an Instagram post about dating and unhealthy relationships by relationship coach Lenna Marsak.

“You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves,” wrote Lenna. “We can’t expect someone to see us when we can’t even see themselves. Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it’s action.”

Later, the relationship coach also shared a screenshot showing that Lopez’s official account had liked her post.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE quoted sources as saying that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were living separately despite being in Los Angeles at the same time.

It is pertinent to mention that the Let’s Get Loud singer and Affleck first dated between 2002 and 2004 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli.

However, they later went apart as Lopez married singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Affleck married Daredevil costar Jennifer Garner and the two have three kids; Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and married the following year.