Ben Affleck, Matt Damon grace The Rip premiere with Teyana Taylor

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon may have brought Hollywood star power to the red carpet, but it was Teyana Taylor who commanded attention at the New York premiere of The Rip on Tuesday night.

The trio graced the Alice Tully Hall in New York City, where Taylor made a dramatic entrance in a daring, sculptural Ashi Studio gown featuring a built-in mask that covered her nose and mouth.

Fresh off her recent Golden Globe win, the actor and singer ensured all eyes were on her as she posed in the avant-garde look, which showcased exaggerated hips, sheer ruched black fabric and a nude corset underneath.

She completed her dramatic look with the futuristic silhouette with black heels and smokey eye makeup. Her short pixie cut was styled into high-shine curls.

Meanwhile, Affleck opted for a classic appearance in a dark suit paired with a white button-up shirt, sporting a salt-and-pepper beard.

Damon was also dressed to impress but in a casual look as he wore a navy suit with a black T-shirt. He was joined by his wife, Luciana Damon, who turned heads in a strapless red gown, along with the couple’s three daughters, Stella, Isabella and Gia.

The Rip, which premieres on Netflix on January 16, stars Affleck as Detective Sergeant JD Byrne and Damon as Lieutenant Dane Dumars.

The crime drama follows a group of Miami police officers whose lives unravel after they discover a multi-million-dollar cash haul, sparking suspicion and paranoia within the force.