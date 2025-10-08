Ben Affleck shares his honest take on Jennifer Lopez's new movie

Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck has only great things to say about his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, who stars as the titular Ingrid Luna in the new movie ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’.

As the former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who ended their brief marriage last August, reunited at the screening of her musical drama ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ this week, the ‘Accountant’ star heaped praises on his ex-wife for her portrayal of Ingrid Luna, aka Aurora, in the Bill Condon directorial.

Affleck, who also executive produces the title under his and Matt Damon’s production banner Artists Equity, said, “Jennifer is incredible in this movie. She’s fabulous.”

“And it’s an enormously difficult—it’s all these masters, so it’s not edited in such a way where you can make a little mistake here and there in the dance,” he continued. “It’s singing and dancing and acting, and also trying to hold together these multiple tones in the movie. That’s just probably the maximum level of difficulty for a performer.”

“She pulls it off with grace and aplomb, and she’s wonderful. I love her performance in the movie. This role, she was just clearly born to play. It’s a genre that she’s always wanted to do her whole life. She’s amazing, spectacular,” Affleck added.

“And I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” he expressed in the end.

Notably, Jennifer Lopez-led ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’, also featuring Diego Luna and Tonatiuh, received generally positive reviews from critics when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The title is scheduled for cinema rollout on October 10.