Ben Affleck reacts to Lisa Barlow’s RHOSLC comment involving his name

Ben Affleck has responded after The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow brought up his name on the show.

The moment unfolded during the season 6 premiere of the Bravo series, when Barlow told her castmate Angie Katsanevas that she would be skipping an RV road trip due to an important work commitment.

Hinting at the scale of the event, Barlow said she would be spending time with major Hollywood stars, adding, “I think what people forget is, I have a very full life because I keep it kinda private. I’m not gonna drop names, but I’ll be with Ben and Blake [Lively].”

The comment quickly sparked skepticism among some of her fellow cast members and fans, prompting Affleck to address the claim directly when asked about it during a January 16 interview with Access Hollywood.

The Gone Girl actor said he does not recall meeting her, insisting he has no intention of embarrassing anyone.

“I don’t wanna get anybody in trouble. I haven’t been in Utah in, I don’t know, eight, nine, 10 years,” Affleck said, racking his brain to try to pinpoint the exact event the reality star may have been referring to alongside his The Rip costar, Matt Damon.

“It doesn’t look familiar to me and I don’t remember anything, and I don’t want to embarrass her,” he added.

Following the interview, Barlow appeared to push back by clarifying the event she had referenced. Commenting on social media, she wrote that the meeting took place at South by Southwest during events connected to The Accountant 2, adding that it was “a great movie and party.”