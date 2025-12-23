Ben Affleck reunites with Jennifer Garner for Holiday theatre date with son

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Graner are spending family time with their son Fin!

The Gone Girl actor was spotted enjoying a festive Broadway outing with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their teenage son, Fin, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Sunday, December 2.

The trio attended the Tony-winning play Stereophonic, a 1976-set drama about a fictional rock band navigating life in a real recording studio.

The show, which features several hit songs, runs through January 2.

The two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker and the four-time Emmy nominee arrived together in a Range Rover as they continue to amicably co-parent through the holiday season.

For the play, Fin sported a blue Jaws-style shark hoodie for the play alongside a casually-clad gal pal.

In addition to Fin, the former couple also shares a 20-year-old daughter Violet and 13-year-old son Samuel whom they welcomed during their decade-long marriage, which ended in 2018.

“I could not be more proud of my children. I can’t even tell you. [Violet] takes after her mom. She’s spectacular. And I’m very lucky that I’ve got a great partner and that we got great kids. It’s the joy of my life and I’m just very, very lucky. And it makes me happy every day,” Ben Affleck told Access Hollywood in October.

The outing comes shortly after Ben Affleck was spotted shopping with his second ex-wife, pop superstar Jennifer Lopez, at the Brentwood Country Mart.