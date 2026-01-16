Ben Affleck reveals why he hopes his children avoid acting careers

Ben Affleck has made it clear that he doesn’t want his children follow him into Hollywood.

During his appearance at the world premiere of The Rip on Tuesday, January 13, the Oscar-winning actor, 53, opened up about parenting in the public eye.

Speaking candidly, Affleck said he hopes his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner carve out lives of their own rather than feeling pressured to pursue acting.

“You put something on your children when you have a public life and that’s complicated. We really want to give them room to figure out what they want to do,” Affleck told E! News.

He continued, “I wouldn’t push them into that. They’re brilliant and lovely and wonderful and we love them and we’re proud of them.” The Argo star went on to joke that he hopes they “don’t waste their life acting.”

Affleck acknowledged that his kids are growing up in circumstances vastly different from his own. “In some way, it was kind of a blessing to anonymity, to struggle, to where we started, which was just in the middle of nowhere,” he added.

Ben Affleck shares three children – Violet (19), Seraphina (16), and Samuel (13) with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.