Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL deal

England opener Ben Duckett has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) four days before the start of the tournament to ​focus on his international career, a decision that could ‌leave him facing a two-season ban from the league.

The 31-year-old, who scored 202 runs at an average of 20.20 during the Ashes, was bought by ​Delhi Capitals for 20 million rupees ($213,167) at the auction.

Under ​IPL rules, any player who registers for the auction, is ⁠picked by a franchise and makes himself unavailable before the ​start of the season can be barred from participating in the ​tournament and the player auction for two seasons.

“I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from the IPL. I have given this a lot ​of thought and it has not been an easy choice,” Duckett ​wrote on Instagram.

“Representing England is something I have dreamed of since I was ‌a ⁠child, and I want to give everything I can to English cricket. To do that, I need to ensure I am in the best possible place physically and mentally ahead of the ​summer.

“I would like ​to sincerely apologise ⁠to everyone at Delhi. I was genuinely very excited about the opportunity to represent the franchise, ​and I fully appreciate the time and planning that ​goes ⁠into building a squad.

“I am sorry for any disruption my decision may cause. I would also like to apologise to all the fans, ⁠as ​I know how much the team means ​to everyone in Delhi.”

The IPL runs from March 28 to May 31.