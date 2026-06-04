Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir criticised on Thursday a ceasefire deal with Lebanon brokered by Washington, calling it a “serious mistake”.

“The ceasefire with Lebanon is a serious mistake and the pipe dreams of advisers are dragging the prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) to wrong decisions,” the minister wrote on X.

Israel and Lebanon agreed Wednesday to implement a ceasefire but said it would require a “complete cessation” of fire by Iran-backed Hezbollah, according to a joint statement after US-led talks in Washington.

Ben Gvir said the deal, which would see Hezbollah withdraw from southern Lebanon, cannot be enforced and the Lebanese state cannot be trusted.

“Hezbollah has not left the area south of the Litani, and the Lebanese army has no way to enforce its evacuation. The state of Lebanon is a partner of Hezbollah,” the hawkish minister wrote.

He also chastised Netanyahu for giving in to US pressures to reach a deal.

“The prime minister should have told President Trump: We love and appreciate you, but Israel is a sovereign and independent state,” Ben Gvir wrote.

“There are moments when one must know how to say ‘no’, even to the president of the United States, and when we don’t do so, we will meet Hezbollah next time when it is much stronger and more dangerous,” he added.