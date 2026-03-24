Ben & Jerry's Foundation joins lawsuit challenging The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Ben & Jerry’s Foundation, a non-profit funded by the ice cream brand, said on Monday it had won a court ​ruling to join a lawsuit challenging its ultimate parent company, ‌The Magnum Ice Cream Company, over contractual obligations and independence.

Unilever retains a 19.9% stake in Magnum, which formed when the consumer goods conglomerate spun off its ice cream unit ​in December.

Directors from the independent board of Ben & Jerry’s, now owned ​by Magnum, have challenged the company’s plans to appoint new ⁠directors and accused it of corporate overreach.

Since 2024, Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s ​and its independent board have fought Unilever, and now Magnum, in a U.S. ​District Court in New York over what they say are efforts to undermine the brand’s social mission and the board’s autonomy.