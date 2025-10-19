Ben Stiller’s Net Worth in 2025: From comedy icon to Hollywood millionaire

Ben Stiller, one of Hollywood’s most recognizable comedy stars, continues to hold a remarkable position in the entertainment industry — both for his career longevity and impressive fortune. As of 2025, Ben Stiller’s net worth is estimated at $200 million, making him one of the richest actors and comedians in the business.

Born to comedy legends Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, Ben Stiller was destined for the spotlight. His early start on Broadway and a short stint on Saturday Night Live paved the way for a breakthrough career that would eventually earn him immense fame and wealth. Throughout his decades in Hollywood, Ben Stiller’s net worth has steadily grown, thanks to his success as an actor, director, writer, and producer.

Stiller’s rise to stardom came after his 1998 hit There’s Something About Mary, where he reportedly earned $3 million. The film’s success made him a household name and boosted Ben Stiller’s net worth significantly.

Following that, his roles in Zoolander (2001) and Meet the Parents (2000) cemented his status as a comedy powerhouse. For Meet the Fockers (2004), he earned around $10 million, adding another major chunk to Stiller’s net worth.

Despite a few setbacks like Zoolander 2, which underperformed at the box office, his financial success never wavered. Over the years, Stiller’s movies have collectively grossed more than $6 billion worldwide — an extraordinary achievement that continues to sustain Ben Stiller’s net worth of $200 million.

Beyond acting, Stiller has found renewed success behind the camera. His directorial work on acclaimed projects such as Escape at Dannemora and Apple TV+’s Severance has proven his creative versatility. These ventures have not only earned him critical praise but also strengthened Ben Stiller’s net worth as he transitions into more high-profile production and direction roles.

Most recently, Stiller reprised his role as Hal L. in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, released on Netflix in July 2025. The project adds yet another successful chapter to his long career — and another reason why Stiller’s net worth remains at an impressive $200 million.

From sketch comedy beginnings to multi-million-dollar blockbusters, Ben Stiller’s net worth stands as a testament to his enduring influence and unmatched comedic legacy in Hollywood.