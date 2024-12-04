Ben Stokes lashes out at ICC’s decision to deduct WTC points

England captain Ben Stokes lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after their points’ deduction from the WTC 2023-25 cycle due to slow overrate.

The star all-rounder expressed his frustration over the decision to deduct points from both New Zealand and England’s tally in the first Test in Christchurch.

Following the decision, Ben Stokes took to his Instagram handle to blast the ICC over the decision.

“Good on you ICC. Finished the game with 10 hours of play still left,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories.

It is worth noting here that New Zealand and England were fined 15 percent of their match fee and penalised three points each during the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Speaking to reporters, the England captain once again lamented the decision of the ICC to dock of three WTC points.

“You totally understand why there is frustration from the fans. We’re not purposely bowling overs slower than the rules say. In the summer it doesn’t get dark until till half 10 in England. Why not just make it you bowl your overs out if the light is sufficient enough for us to be able to do that?” he said.

Meanwhile, the England captain hinted at discussing the decision with the International Cricket Council.

“I’m not the only one who shares the opinion that we would like to have a lot more communication with the ICC around this,” Ben Stokes said.

The England captain revealed that he has not signed a slow overrate sheet while vowing not to do it till he hears from the International Cricket Council.

“I’ve not signed an over-rate sheet since Lord’s in the Ashes just until we hear some communication back from the ICC that we’re still waiting for. Captains have to sign over-rate sheets and fines and stuff, but I have said ‘no’ until I have the conversations. But they still take the fines off you anyway,” Ben Stokes said.