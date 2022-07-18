Ben Stokes quits one-day internationals

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will quit one-day internationals following Tuesday’s match against South Africa, the country’s cricket board said in a statement.

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format,” Stokes said in the statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way. As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it,” Ben Stokes wrote on Instagram.

The star all-rounder said that he will give everything he has to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, “I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format”.

Stokes said he loved all 104 games he has played so far.

“I’ve got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham,” said the man whose performance was the most crucial in Englnand’s ODI World Cup victory.

Comments