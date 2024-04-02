Ben Stokes opts out of upcoming T20 World Cup 2024

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has made the decision to withdraw himself from consideration for selection in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Ben Stokes expressed his desire to take a break in order to fully focus on recovering his knee to ensure he can be the all-rounder he want to be across all formats.

The cricketer underwent knee surgery during the winter period and had a limited bowling presence during the recent five-Test series in India.

Recognizing the importance of his fitness for his overall performance, Stokes opted out of participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which began last month.

With England set to defend their title in the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the United States in June.

Stokes’ absence from the squad presents a significant development. However, the decision aligns with his commitment to ensuring his readiness to contribute effectively in all facets of the game.