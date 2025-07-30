Ben Stokes reacts to Gambhir-Oval curator’s spat on pitch

England captain Ben Stokes on Wednesday reacted to the clash between India coach Gautam Gambhir and the Oval curator.

Gambhir took the internet by storm a day earlier after he was seen involved in a heated exchange with groundsman Lee Fortis.

Their verbal spat began when the Oval’s curator asked the India team players and staff to stay away from the square housing the main pitch.

The India coach was heard telling Lee Fortis, “You are just a groundsman. Stay in your capacity. You can’t tell us what to do!”

Later in a press conference, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak claimed that Gautam Gambhir reacted after the Oval’s curator shouted at the India support staff.

“When we went to see the wicket, the coaches were standing over there. He [Fortis] sent a person over there and asked us to step 2.5m away, which was a little surprising,” he said.

During a press conference earlier today, England captain Ben Stokes was asked whether Lee Fortis also asked them to keep their distance from the main pitch at the Oval.

Responding to the question, he said, “This is about yesterday. It’s hard not to see that stuff but I wasn’t here, so I don’t know what happened.”

When the journalist pushed with his question, the England captain maintained his silence, saying that he did not know what happened between Gautam Gambhir and the Oval curator.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes confirmed that he would not be leading the hosts in the fifth and final Test, scheduled to begin on July 31.

“I’ve got a decent tear of one of the muscles that I can’t pronounce. Obviously we took as long as we could to make that decision,” the England captain said.

Ollie Pope will serve as the stand-in captain in his absence in the final India vs England Test.