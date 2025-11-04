Ben Stokes signs new England deal

Ben Stokes has been awarded a fresh two-year contract that will take him through to the end of the next home Ashes series in 2027, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

The Test captain, whose previous deal had been due to expire next year, is one of 14 players handed two-year deals by the ECB, including pace bowler Jofra Archer and highly rated young batsman Jacob Bethell.

Stokes, 34, has a chequered injury history and has not played any cricket since July following a shoulder injury.

But he is expected to be available for the first Test of a five-match Ashes series against Australia, which starts in Perth on November 21.

Jonny Bairstow’s central contract has finally come to an end, while spinner Jack Leach also misses out after falling out of favour.

Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket, said the contracts reflect the depth and strength of talent available.

“We have awarded two-year deals to our multi-format players, so we can manage their workloads responsibly and give them the stability they need to perform across formats,” he said.

“We have also secured a number of white-ball players on longer agreements to help us plan effectively around the growing franchise calendar and ensure England remains their priority.”

England Men’s Central Contracts (2025/26)

Two-year contracts): Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue.

One-year contracts: Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, Luke Wood and Mark Wood.

Development contracts: Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Tom Lawes and Mitchell Stanley.

Lapsed contracts: Jonny Bairstow, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes and John Turner.