Ben without Jerry as ice cream co-founder exits

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield, part of the duo whose names shaped the popular U.S. ice cream brand over the last half-century, has quit his role as “brand ambassador” after a rift and public feud with parent Unilever (ULVR.L), over the conflict in Gaza.

In an open letter shared by his business partner, Ben Cohen on social media, Greenfield said that the Vermont-based company – well-known for its social activism on progressive issues – had in recent years been “silenced” by Unilever, which is currently spinning off its Magnum ice cream unit that includes the Ben & Jerry’s brand.

“It’s with a broken heart that I’ve decided I can no longer, in good conscience, and after 47 years, remain an employee of Ben & Jerry’s,” wrote Greenfield, 74, who had taken on a salaried brand ambassador role at the firm.

“Standing up for values like justice, equity, and shared humanity has never been more important, yet Ben & Jerry’s has been silenced and sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power.”

LONELY CRITICAL VOICE

Ben & Jerry’s has in recent months been a lonely voice among well-known brands speaking out on issues like Gaza and President Donald Trump’s immigration stance, while other U.S. companies back away from diversity pledges, and their executives largely refrain from commenting on the White House’s policies.

Last month, Microsoft fired four workers for protests over the company’s ties to Israel, including two who briefly occupied the company president’s office.

Ben & Jerry’s independent social mission board, which Greenfield and Cohen do not sit on, has led the activism. The sale of Ben & Jerry’s to Unilever in 2000 allowed the brand to maintain the board, with authority over the social mission but not business operations.

A spokesperson for Unilever and its Magnum Ice Cream Co said that it “disagrees with Greenfield’s perspective and has sought to engage both co-founders in a constructive conversation on how to strengthen Ben & Jerry’s powerful values-based position in the world.”

Unilever shares were unmoved on Wednesday.

DISPUTE OVER GAZA

Ben & Jerry’s has long combined selling ice cream and activism, launching a “Justice Remixed” cinnamon-and-chocolate ice cream in 2019 to build awareness about racial justice, and in 2009 re-naming Chubby Hubby “Hubby Hubby” to support gay marriage.