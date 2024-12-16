Benazir Bhutto death anniversary: Sindh seeks helicopter from centre

KARACHI: The Sindh government has sought a helicopter from the federal govt for air surveillance during the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh home department in a letter to the interior ministry asked for the provision of the copter for air surveillance in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, Larkana, during the 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on December 27.

VIPs including President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and others will attend the ceremony therefore air surveillance is a must, the letter read.

The Sindh government has urged the centre to consider the request at earliest.

Weeks before the general elections in the country in 2007, she was targeted in a gun and bomb attack when she was returning after addressing an election rally at Liaquat Bagh of Rawalpindi.

The attack, in which she was killed with scores of her party activists, jolted the political landscape of the country and triggered a frenzy of anarchy and arson attacks that resulted in billions of rupees loss to the country.

Benazir Bhutto is considered one of the most dynamic figures in the world politics and her struggle for democracy was posthumously honored and acknowledged in the world.