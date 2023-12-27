Nation remembers ex-PM Benazir Bhutto on her 16th death anniversary

The 16th death anniversary of the former prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto is being observed today (Wednesday).

The main function of the anniversary will be held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. All arrangements have been completed in Garhi Khuda Buksh.

The Shrines of martyrs and surrounding areas have been decorated with banners and party flags. Carpets have been set up for the workers to sit on. Walk-through gates have been installed at the entrances of the shrines.

The central leadership, including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, and others have arrived in Larkana to attend the anniversary.

Benazir’s assassination

Weeks before the general elections in the country in 2007, she was targeted in a gun and bomb attack when she was returning after addressing an election rally at Liaquat Bagh of Rawalpindi.

The attack, in which she was killed with scores of her party activists, jolted the political landscape of the country and triggered a frenzy of anarchy and arson attacks that resulted in billions of rupees loss to the country.

Benazir Bhutto is considered one of the most dynamic figures in the world politics and her struggle for democracy was posthumously honored and acknowledged in the world.