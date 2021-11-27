Benazir Bhutto Medical University seeks judicial inquiry of student’s death

LARKANA: The administration of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University has demanded judicial inquiry of the recent death of its student Dr Nosheen Kazmi.

The body of fourth year’s student, found in a girls hostel room on last Wednesday (November 24) in mysterious conditions.

Registrar of the medical university, in a letter to the Universities and Boards Department Sindh, has called for a judicial inquiry of the mysterious death by a district and sessions judge to determine the cause of death.

“The civil society have vehemently protested over the death of the the student,” according to the registrar. “The situation poses security threat to the university,” the university official wrote.

The body of Nosheen Kazmi, found to be hanged with a rope in a hostel room.

The girls hostel number-2 had two years ago also witnessed dead body of a final year student of Larkana’s dental college, Dr Nimrita Kumari Chandani. The body of the girl was found in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019.

