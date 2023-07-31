Benazir Bhutto’s wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Dubai

DUBAI: Former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Dubai in UAE on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the unveiling event.

Former PM Benazir Bhutto is the first Pakistani whose wax figure has been displayed at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

In his remarks on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto spoke about the legacy of Benazir Bhutto as the first female Prime Minister from the Muslim world who continues to inspire youth, women and democratic movements around the world.

He said the wax figure is a befitting tribute to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He added that her legacy- being the first female Prime Minister from the Muslim World -continued to inspire the young generation – women in particular. He further remarked that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan was consistent and passionate in advocating peace, stability, and cooperation amongst nations at international fora.

Late Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s wax figure unveiled at the Madame Tussauds wears the same outfit she wore when sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan. The figure was sculpted from a sitting in 1989. The figure will be placed in the first zone of Madame Tussauds Dubai, alongside wax figures of Royals and leaders of the world.

Benazir Bhutto was a stateswoman who served as the 11th and 13th Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996. She was the first female leader of any Islamic state in modern history and daughter of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Pakistan Ambassador to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and prominent community members also attended the event.