Benazir Kafalat’s stipend increased by 25 percent

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has increased the amount of quarterly assistance for the Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries by 25 percent, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the Spokesman of BISP, quarterly assistance has been increased from Rs7,000 to Rs8,500.

حکومت پاکستان نے بینظیر اِنکم سپورٹ پروگرام سے مستفید ہونے والے خاندانوں کی مالی معاونت میں25فیصد اضافہ کر دیا ہے۔

۰ اضافے کے بعد اب جنوری تا مارچ سہ ماہی قسط 8,500روپے اور اپریل تا جون 9,000 روپے ہو گی۔ pic.twitter.com/wvaSzD7dRi — Benazir Income Support Programme (@bisp_pakistan) March 22, 2023

Benazir Income Support Program has started disbursement of January-March installment to the nine million beneficiaries.

The government has earmarked over Rs83 billion for this quarter. The quarterly installment of Benazir Education Stipend is also being released.

The children of BISP beneficiaries will also get stipends for ensuring more than 70 percent attendance.

The beneficiaries of Islamabad, Punjab province, Sindh and Balochistan will get their payment amount from Habib Bank ATMs or designated centers.

While the beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will get these amounts from Bank Al Falah. The beneficiaries have been advised to count their full amount and get a receipt.

