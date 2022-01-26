Benazir Bhutto’s murder, Qayyum report, Kargil war: Tauqir Zia makes startling revelations

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman retired Lt Gen Tauqir Zia on Wednesday revealed that then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had rejected an intelligence report regarding the Muttahida Quami Movement’s (MQM) “Jinnahpur” plan.

In an interview with ARY News, Lt Gen Tauqir (r) Zia spoke on a range of issues from the MQM’s “Jinnahpur” controversy, to the Justice Malik Mohammad Qayyum report on match-fixing and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.

Nawaz and Jinnahpur controversy

On the “Jinnahpur” plan, Tauqir Zia disclosed the intelligence agencies had shared a report of MQM’s “Jinnahpur” plan and the recovery of maps of “Jinnahpur” from the offices of the MQM in June 1992 to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif rejected intelligence report on “Jinnahpur” plan and called it fake as he doesn’t want to fight with a political group,” he revealed.

Kargil fiasco

Speaking on the 1999 Kargil war, Tauqir Zia said that he was director-general of military operations (DGMO) during the Kargil fiasco and then prime minister Nawaz Sharif was personally aware of the Kargil operation.

The Kargil war began in the summer of 1999 when Pakistani soldiers infiltrated into positions on the Indian side of the Line of Control. The infiltration, which managed to cut off Indian supply lines, took New Delhi by surprise.

He further disclosed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was the “most popular” man in Army but despite it, he always had some issues with the army due to some reasons. “If we compare two major political parties of the country the [PPPP and PML-N], Nawaz was most popular man in the army.

Malik Qayyum match-fixing report

On Justice Qayyum report, the former PCB chief maintained that several cricketers were named in Justice Malik Qayyum match-fixing report but a ban was imposed on only Saleem Malik and Attaur Rehman.

“I think that some cricketers were saved from being banned in light of Justice Malik Qayyum report.”

Tauqir Zia’s journey with PPP and Benazir murder

On his journey with PPP, the former cricket board chief said that he remained part of PPP for some time and added that then “PM Benazir Bhutto wanted to control army through him.”

Regarding Benazir Bhutto’s assassination, the former general said that he was traveling in another car at the time of the Liaquatabad incident. Tauqir said that PPP leaders including Rehman Malik, Babar Awan and Farhatullah Babar were also in the same car which he was traveling in.

“I don’t know who assassinated Benazir Bhutto, but controversy related to Mercedes car gone missing at the time of the incident is totally fake,” he added.

Watch complete interview of former PCB chief Tauqir Zia here:

