ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan is providing educational stipends to students under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif program to promote school enrollment and help reduce dropout rates among children from low-income families.

Under the program, quarterly education stipends are provided to children of active beneficiaries of the BISP Kafalat Program.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the education stipend, applicants must meet the following conditions:

The mother must be a registered and active beneficiary of the BISP Kafalat Program.

The child must possess a valid NADRA B-Form/CRC.

The child must fall within the following age brackets:

Education Level Age Requirement

Primary Education 4 to 12 years

Secondary Education 8 to 18 years

Higher Secondary Education 13 to 22 years

Registration Process

Parents or guardians can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Visit the nearest BISP Field Office along with the child.

Provide the child’s NADRA-issued B-Form/CRC and the mobile number already registered with BISP.

The concerned officer will register the child and issue an enrollment slip.

The enrollment slip must be verified and stamped by the child’s school.

The slip must include:

Child’s class and section

School name

Class teacher’s name and details

Head teacher’s verification

Submit the verified enrollment slip back to the BISP office.

After verification, the education stipend will be released.

Required Documents

Applicants must carry the following documents during enrollment:

CNIC of the BISP beneficiary (mother)

NADRA-issued B-Form/CRC of the child

School or college admission slip verified by the teacher

Officials stated that verification of the B-Form through the NADRA database is mandatory for enrollment in the program.

Attendance Requirement

Children enrolled in the program must maintain at least 70 percent attendance at their school or college to continue receiving stipends.

Stipend amounts

The quarterly stipend amounts are as follows:

Education Level Boys Girls

Primary (Class 1–5) Rs2,500 Rs3,000

Secondary (Class 6–10) Rs3,500 Rs4,000

Higher Secondary (Class 11–12) Rs4,500 Rs5,000

Additional Incentive for Girls

A one-time graduation bonus of Rs3,000 is awarded to girls upon successful completion of primary education under the program.