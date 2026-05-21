American actress Cameron Diaz and American singer Benji Madden announced the birth of their third child. The couple also revealed the name Nautas Madden, as announced this week.

The Charlie’s Angels star and Good Charlotte co-founder combined their family of five with the May arrival, expanding their household with their newborn boy.

In a recent Instagram post, Benji Madden expressed gratitude and described his family as a blessing. The post also featured nautical-themed imagery befitting the child’s unique name, Nautas, which carries water and sailing symbolism. This marked a significant expansion for the couple, who have been open about their journey toward building a family of their choosing.

The couple, married since January 2015 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, has historically kept their children largely out of the public eye. Yet major life milestones such as welcoming new additions have warranted careful announcements through their own social channels. This approach reflects their philosophy of protective parenting while sharing moments of genuine joy with their fan base.

Cameron Diaz took a decade-long break from Hollywood starting in the early 2010s, prioritizing family and personal life over film roles. After welcoming her first two children, she transitioned to a more private existence, stepping away from the spotlight entirely. This changed dramatically in 2025 when she announced her return to acting, casting aside a ten-year silence to reunite with Jamie Foxx for the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action.

Her return to film has been coupled with continued motherhood responsibilities. The actress has stated publicly that family came first during her hiatus, and even as she re-engages with acting projects—including another forthcoming Netflix film, Bad Day she maintains a careful balance between career and domestic life. The birth of Nautas demonstrates her commitment to expanding the family even as she navigates her professional comeback.

Benji Madden, born Benjamin Levi Combs on March 11, 1979, is best known as the rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist for the pop-punk band Good Charlotte, formed with his twin brother Joel Madden. The band has experienced a significant resurgence, with reports from March 2026 indicating the group is actively working on new material and planning a global tour, including Australian dates in 2026.

Despite his professional responsibilities in the music industry, Madden has prioritized fatherhood and family life. His social media presence frequently reflects his passion for parenting and his pride in his growing household. In previous interviews, he has described his family as the most fulfilling aspect of his life, balancing the demands of touring and recording with dedicated time to his children and spouse.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have used surrogacy for their first two children, a choice that reflects both medical considerations and personal preference. This approach to building their family became public knowledge when they announced their first child’s arrival in January 2020. The couple’s openness about alternative reproductive methods has contributed to broader cultural conversations around diverse paths to parenthood, particularly for individuals and couples facing fertility challenges or preferring surrogacy for personal or medical reasons.