Benny Blanco faces backlash over Margot Robbie comment made next to Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is facing online backlash after naming Margot Robbie as the “most beautiful celebrity” while his wife Selena Gomez was sitting right beside him on his podcast.

What Happened on ‘Friends Keep Secrets’

During a June 2026 episode of Friends Keep Secrets, Blanco, co-hosts Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, and guest Selena Gomez discussed attractive celebrities and hypothetical jealousy.

When asked to name the most beautiful celebrity, the 38-year-old producer answered without hesitation: “Margot Robbie”.

Selena looked stunned and replied, “Where the f_ did that come from?”__. The moment went viral on TikTok and Instagram within hours.

Why Fans Are Upset

Many fans said the issue wasn’t the answer itself, but the timing and setting. Comments included: “How humiliating,” “I’m so done with this man,” and “Selena is better than me I would’ve said Justin”.

The clip sparked debate about respect in relationships vs. harmless celebrity opinions. Some argued married people can still call others attractive, while others said Blanco should have picked his wife in that moment.

Context and Reaction

The exchange was part of a lighthearted podcast segment, and Selena laughed it off on air. Some reports note the clip was cut and circulated out of context, making it look more tense than it was.

Selena has not responded publicly to the backlash.