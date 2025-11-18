Benny Blanco shares rare photo of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift from their wedding

Benny Blanco is delighting fans with more glimpses into his dreamy wedding with Selena Gomez.

On Monday, November 17, the music producer took time out of his busy life after nearly two months to share more never-seen-before photos from his and Selena’s big day on Instagram.

“Promise to love you forever,” Blanco wrote along the photos with Be My Baby by The Ronettes playing in the background.

The first photo in the carousel showed the newly- married couple where the two could be seen sharing a tight and tender hug.

While the second slide stole the spotlight as it featured Selena with her longtime friend, Taylor Swft. The photo showed the two superstars holding hands as the Lover singer looks at Selena admiringly.

Benny’s post also featured a sentimental photo of a framed message from Gomez’s grandparents embroidered in blue on a white fabric trimmed with lace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

“Nana and Papa’s Girl / On her Wedding Day / Our wish for you is a Lifetime of Love / and Happiness! / To Love and Cherish you like we do. / Here’s to Happy Ever After / Love you most,” Gomez’s grandparents wrote, concluding with the wedding date.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez tied the knot in private ceremony, which took place on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California.