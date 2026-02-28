Benny Blanco shares who officiated his wedding to Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has opened up about one of the most unexpected details from his wedding to Selena Gomez.

Months after the couple quietly tied the knot on September 27, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, Blanco shared that his longtime friend and collaborator Lil Dicky served as the officiant.

The music producer made the revelation during a February 26 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he and Lil Dicky, born David Burd, were promoting their new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets.

Reflecting on the special day, the pair described their involvement in each other’s weddings as deeply meaningful.

“We were heavily involved in each other’s weddings,” Burd explained. “We didn’t each have a best man, but I officiated his, and he gave the speech from my male point of view at my wedding. It was great.”

Blanco added, “It was incredible. Unbelievable.”

Still, there was one small hiccup before Blanco and Gomez said “I do.” As Burd finalized his officiant speech, Gomez reached out with a request. According to Blanco, the singer asked that certain parts be removed to avoid overlapping with her own vows.

“She said, ‘Hey, just make sure Dave doesn’t say anything about this part or this part because it’s part of my speech,’ ” Blanco recalled. “And that was the whole opening three minutes of his speech.”

Burd joked that while he considered pushing back, he ultimately respected the bride’s wishes. “It was her wedding,” he said.

Despite the last-minute edits, the revised speech was a success. “It really turned out great,” Burd added. “I’m very proud of myself.”

Though Benny Blanco did not officiate Burd’s own wedding, he did take the mic at the reception and delivered a heartfelt speech. Selena Gomez accompanied him as his date.