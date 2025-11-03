Benson Boone cancels Birmingham concert minutes before show after losing his voice

Benson Boone has left his ardent fans saddened as he cancelled his Birmingham concert just minutes before the show.

The 23-year-old singer took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to issue an apology to fans, announcing the cancelation of his show at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday, as part of his American Heart Tour.

“I am so sorry but I will not be able to perform tonight,” he wrote

The Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else singer went on to reveal that he is suffering vocal and throat issues.

“I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but I cannot give you the show I’d like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now.”

Benson Boone further added he is working with his team to find a date to reschedule as soon as possible.

“This is genuinely the crappiest feeling, I am so sorry. I promise you I will do everything in my power to make it up to you. I’ll update you guys as soon as I can. Thank you for everything you do. I love you guys so much,” the singer added.

Benson Boone recently announced that he will perform at the Kennedy Space Center’s Rocket Garden on November 29 for a one-night-only event, which will also be live streamed to fans worldwide on TikTok.