Berlin’s ‘Buddy Bear’ reaches Quetta

Germany’s iconic ‘Berlin Buddy Bear’ statue has been installed in Balochistan capital Quetta and former GPO Chowk was renamed after Berlin-Quetta Friendship Square, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Buddy Bear is a cultural symbol of Germany’s capital Berlin and its residents. Germany’s honorary consul general for Balochistan Mir Murad Baloch said in a statement that Buddy Bear had been introduced in 2001 which became a symbol of peace and unity after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The German government handed over the symbolic gift to Pakistan for enhancing the bilateral ties.

The formal inauguration of the Buddy Bear will be organised

German Consul General for Karachi Dr Rudiger Lotz will inaugurate the Berlin-Quetta Friendship Square in the Balochistan capital today.