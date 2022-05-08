Bermuda triangle mystery finally resolved???

An Australian scientist claimed he finally found a solution to the mysterious disappearances and incidents in the Bermuda Triangle.

A report by a foreign news agency stated Sydney University fellow Karl Kruszelnicki ruled out supernatural forces being responsible for the eerie incidents over the past couple of years in the region between Miami, Puerto Rico and Bermuda near the Atlantic Ocean.

According to his theory, the scientist said it happens due to weather conditions and human error.

The scientist stated that the incidents are not unusual because of the sea’s busy patch.

Related – Bermuda Triangle mystery resolved?

“It is close to the Equator, near a wealthy part of the world – America – therefore you have a lot of traffic,” he said as quoted in the report. “According to Lloyd’s of London and the US Coastguard the number that go missing in the Bermuda Triangle is the same as anywhere in the world on a percentage basis.”

He studied the infamous disappearance of Flight 19. It compromised of five aeroplanes that left on December 5, 1945 from Fort Lauderdale with 14 crew members on board.

Watch: Dajjal arrival, truth behind Bermuda Triangle mystery

Torpedoes bombers lost contact with all five aeroplanes. A seaplane with five members was sent to rescue the crew but it also disappeared. The wreckage of the plane was not found as well.

He claimed that the disappearance occurred because of the 15 metres waves that knock about the Atlantic on that day despite flight conditions were said to be ideal.

He claimed that an error by Lieutenant Charles Taylor, who was the only experienced out of the five pilots, was the cause.

“[Lt. Taylor] arrived with a hangover, flew off without a watch, and had a history of getting lost and ditching his plane twice before,” he said.

The university fellow showed transcriptions that showed that the pilot was convinced the plane to fly east whereas his junior was telling him to fly the other way around. He claimed that the pilot refused his instruction and made its approach towards the Atlantic Ocean.

As far as the disappearance of the seaplane was concerned, he claimed that it got blown in the air.

He said the deepness of the ocean makes it difficult to recover debris.

Comments