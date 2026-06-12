Bernardo Silva close to Real Madrid move

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Bernardo Silva, with reports suggesting negotiations are at an advanced stage as the Spanish giants look to rebuild the squad ahead of the new season.

The Portugal international is expected to become Real Madrid’s third major arrival of the transfer window, following moves for defender Ibrahima Konaté and wing-back Denzel Dumfries.

According to Marca, talks between Real Madrid and Bernardo Silva have progressed significantly, with both parties keen to finalise an agreement before Portugal begin their FIFA World Cup campaign on 17 June.

The 31-year-old midfielder is understood to be a key target for new head coach Jose Mourinho, who is seeking experienced additions capable of making an immediate impact.

Real Madrid are looking to avoid a second consecutive season without major silverware and have prioritised proven performers in the transfer market.

Bernardo Silva would fit a recruitment strategy that has previously seen Real Madrid secure experienced players without significant transfer fees, including David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger.

Bernardo Silva is close to finalising a deal to sign for Real Madrid ⚪️ Everything is on course for him to move to the Bernabeu after leaving Manchester City ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Xxu9HDAsWB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 11, 2026

After nine successful years in the Premier League, the former Manchester City midfielder is reportedly ready for a new challenge closer to home.

The Portuguese playmaker has attracted interest from both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in recent weeks. However, Real Madrid’s swift approach is believed to have placed them in pole position to secure his signature.

A move to the Santiago Bernabéu would also offer Bernardo the opportunity to return to Spanish football while remaining close to Portugal.

🚨 Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! Agreement in place and contract approved. Two year deal plus one year option, fast deal by Madrid started 36h ago and closed immediately. Mourinho wanted Bernardo, he says yes and advanced talks revealed today are 100% confirmed. pic.twitter.com/2qYSHutAfX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2026

If the transfer is completed, Bernardo Silva would add creativity, technical quality and versatility to Real Madrid’s midfield options.

The former Manchester City star has established himself as one of Europe’s most accomplished midfielders, winning multiple remier League titles and the UEFA Champions League during his time under Pep Guardiola.

The move would also reunite Bernardo with Kylian Mbappé. The pair were teammates at Monaco during the memorable 2016-17 campaign that saw the French club win the Ligue 1 title and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Neither party has officially confirmed an agreement, with reports indicating that the deal is entering its final stages, with an announcement potentially arriving before Portugal’s opening World Cup fixture.