Bernie Sanders slams Donald Trump over dangerous Iran Strait of Hormuz threats

As tensions between the United States and Iran escalate over the Strait of Hormuz dispute, political rhetoric in America has become more intense, with Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders launching a strong critique of President Donald Trump’s recent statements.

In a post on the social media platform X, Sanders condemned Trump’s remarks as “dangerous and unbalanced,” noting their timing on Easter Sunday as particularly concerning. He warned that such aggressive language could escalate global tensions and worsen the already unstable situation in the Middle East.

Sanders called for restraint and diplomacy instead of provocative posturing, urging Congress to take immediate, concrete steps to prevent war. “This is a time for restraint and diplomacy, not aggressive rhetoric,” he stressed.

The exchange highlights deepening divisions within U.S. politics amid the Iran crisis, especially around the Hormuz Strait standoff.

Experts suggest these sharp political exchanges could impact both America’s foreign policy direction and regional dynamics in the coming days.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said in an expletive-laden social media post on Sunday that the United States will target Iran’s power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post, referencing the key shipping lane that Tehran has effectively closed since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran more than a month ago.

“Open the F*****’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!,” Trump said, ending his Easter morning post with: “Praise be to Allah.”

The president separately said he would hold a news conference on Monday in the Oval Office, after the U.S. military rescued two U.S. pilots whose aircraft were downed in Iran.