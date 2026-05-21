Berserk returns after a year-long hiatus

After nearly a year of silence in the pages of Young Animal, the long-running manga Berserk is finally set to return, with Chapter 384 officially scheduled for release on June 12.

The announcement has immediately reignited interest among readers who have been waiting to see what becomes of Guts after his last brutal appearance, left trapped deep within a mysterious magical cave.

The return of Berserk comes after an extended publication gap that had left fans speculating about the direction of the story and the fate of its central character.

At the point where the series paused, Guts had been written into an increasingly unstable situation inside the Kushan Empire arc, where distrust over his cursed brand led to his confinement in a sealed underground structure from which no known prisoner has ever escaped.

Inside Berserk, the narrative has continued to lean heavily into Guts’ psychological decline, with the warrior shown struggling under the weight of Casca’s kidnapping and his own emotional collapse.

That state of near-catatonia made his capture almost effortless, leaving him physically trapped while also mentally distant from the fight that once defined him, while Griffith’s growing influence continues to loom in the background of the unfolding story.

Beyond the manga itself, the broader Berserk franchise remains in an uncertain place, as no new anime adaptation has been confirmed since the conclusion of Memorial Edition in 2022. For now, there is little clarity on when or if the series will return to television, despite continued demand from its global fanbase.

Behind the scenes, Berserk continues to be developed under writer Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga, following the passing of original creator Kentaro Miura.

Mori has previously indicated that work on the series is ongoing with full commitment, with the team continuing to shape Guts’ journey while carefully maintaining the tone and direction established in earlier arcs.