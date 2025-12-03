The Best Podcasts 2025: These 5 Are Dominating YouTube Right Now

As we dive deeper into 2025, YouTube continues to be the go-to platform for long-form audio and video content. While dozens of shows battle for attention, a clear elite tier has emerged. If you’re searching for the best podcasts 2025 has to offer, these five stand head and shoulders above the rest on YouTube—consistently pulling massive views, sparking conversations, and redefining the medium.

The Joe Rogan Experience

Still the undisputed king. In 2025, JRE combines marathon conversations, unfiltered takes, and A-list guests in a way no one else can match. With multiple episodes a week hitting 10-20 million views each, it remains the benchmark for the best podcasts 2025.

Impaulsive with Logan Paul

Love him or hate him, Logan Paul turned his chaotic energy into one of YouTube’s most addictive pods. Celebrity guests, wild stories, and viral moments keep Impaulsive in the top 5 of the best podcasts 2025—often outpacing traditional media shows.

3. Call Her Daddy (Spotify Video on YouTube)

Alex Cooper’s empire keeps growing. The video versions posted to YouTube pull in millions of loyal fans every week. Raw, hilarious, and unapologetically bold—Call Her Daddy is undeniably one of the best podcasts of 2025 for a reason.

4. The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

Deep, cinematic interviews with the world’s top entrepreneurs and thinkers. Bartlett’s calm intensity and high production value have made DOAC a must-watch (and must-listen) entry among the best podcasts 2025.

5. Huberman Lab

Dr. Andrew Huberman delivers university-level neuroscience in digestible, life-changing episodes. The blend of hard science and practical advice has turned this into a cultural phenomenon—cementing its spot as one of the absolute best podcasts of 2025.

Honorable mentions still crushing it in the broader Top 10 on YouTube include Lex Fridman, Flagrant with Andrew Schulz, Trash Taste, Rotten Mango, and MrBallen—but if we’re being real, the five above are the current heavyweight champions.