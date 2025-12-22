Top 5 Best-Selling Books of 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, the literary landscape has been dominated by a mix of genres that capture the zeitgeist of the year—from empowering self-help guides to gripping dystopian tales, practical health resources, creative activities for kids, and pulse-pounding thrillers. Drawing from Amazon’s year-end best-sellers list, which tracks sales across all categories, the top performers reflect readers’ desires for personal growth, escapism, wellness, family engagement, and edge-of-your-seat suspense. These books not only topped charts but also sparked conversations on social media, podcasts, and book clubs, amassing millions of copies sold globally.

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About by Mel Robbins

Mel Robbins, the powerhouse behind the award-winning The Mel Robbins Podcast and a New York Times bestselling author, delivered one of 2025’s most transformative reads with The Let Them Theory. Co-authored with her son Sawyer Robbins, this self-help book builds on Robbins’ signature no-nonsense, science-backed approach to mindset and behavior change.

At its core, the theory is deceptively simple: stop wasting energy trying to control others’ actions, thoughts, or feelings, and instead focus on what you can influence—yourself. The mantra “Let Them” encourages readers to release the urge to micromanage relationships, work dynamics, or even family drama, pairing it with “Let Me” to emphasize personal responsibility.

The book is structured around eight key life areas, including relationships, parenting, and career, where readers can apply the theory for immediate impact. Robbins draws from personal anecdotes, like catching herself getting frustrated in a garden center line and using “Let Them” to shift her mindset, as well as expert insights from psychologists like Dr. Stuart Ablon from Harvard. She aligns the concept with established ideas like locus of control theory and Buddhist principles, making it accessible yet profound. For instance, in romantic relationships, Robbins advises letting go of jealousy or overthinking by accepting others’ choices, which builds trust and reduces stress. In the workplace, it means ditching perfectionism and vulnerability to foster healthier environments.

What propelled The Let Them Theory to the top spot? Its viral origins—stemming from a podcast episode that garnered 15 million views—created massive buzz, with readers calling it “liberation” from people-pleasing. In a year marked by global uncertainties, from economic shifts to personal burnout, the book’s message of reclaiming energy resonated deeply. Robbins’ relatable storytelling, combined with practical prompts and companion guides (like a 13-page resource for building resilience in kids), made it a must-read for anyone seeking mental clarity. With endorsements from influencers and a spot on multiple bestseller lists, it’s no wonder this book sold millions, empowering readers to thrive rather than just survive.

2. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

Suzanne Collins returned to the dystopian world of Panem with Sunrise on the Reaping, the second prequel to her iconic Hunger Games trilogy and a standout hit of 2025. Set 24 years before the original series, the novel focuses on the 50th Hunger Games—the Second Quarter Quell—where twice the usual number of tributes are forced into the arena as punishment for the districts’ rebellion. The story centers on 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy from District 12, exploring his transformation from a resourceful underdog to a scarred victor, whose backstory adds heartbreaking depth to his role as Katniss Everdeen’s mentor in the main series.

Inspired by philosopher David Hume’s ideas on implicit submission and the power of the few over the many, Collins weaves themes of propaganda, resistance, and media manipulation throughout. Haymitch’s narrative highlights the Capitol’s use of the Games as a tool for control, with poignant moments like his girlfriend Lenore Dove’s seditious songs challenging the status quo. The book delves into Haymitch’s family dynamics—his mother Willamae, brother Sid, and Lenore—building emotional stakes that culminate in devastating losses, forcing readers to confront the cycle of oppression.

Released in March 2025, the novel sold over 1.5 million copies in its first week, surpassing even previous *Hunger Games* debuts. Its success lies in Collins’ masterful world-building and timely commentary on truth, history, and authoritarianism, echoing real-world concerns about misinformation. Fans praised the “raw, shocking, and deeply bittersweet” portrayal of Haymitch, with critics noting how it pulls the series’ threads together. In a year of reboots and sequels, this prequel stood out for feeling fresh and visceral, reminding readers that acts of rebellion often start small but build toward change. With a film adaptation slated for 2026, Sunrise on the Reaping solidified Collins’ place in dystopian canon.

3. Forgotten Home Apothecary: 250 Powerful Remedies at Your Fingertips by Dr. Nicole Apelian

In an era of rising interest in natural wellness, Dr. Nicole Apelian’s *Forgotten Home Apothecary* emerged as a practical bible for holistic healing, securing the third spot on 2025’s best-seller list. Apelian, a biologist, herbalist, and survivor from the History Channel’s Alone (where she endured 57 days with multiple sclerosis using wild remedies), shares over 30 years of expertise in this 288-page hardcover. The book revives traditional apothecary knowledge, offering 250 remedies organized by body systems—like nervous, digestive, and immune—for easy reference.

Each remedy includes step-by-step instructions, color photos, measurements, and dosages, making it beginner-friendly. Highlights include a natural brain-booster for focus (page 129), three mushroom tinctures Apelian used for her MS (page 220), and homemade probiotics (page 82). Apelian emphasizes time-tested formulas from past apothecaries, blending science with survival wisdom to address everything from skin issues to detox.

The book’s appeal stems from Apelian’s personal story—natural remedies gave her a “second chance at life”—and its timely relevance amid health crises and a shift toward self-reliance. Readers hailed it as a “must-have” for homesteaders and families, with one reviewer noting its value in turning a greenhouse into a home apothecary. In 2025, as interest in alternative medicine surged, this guide empowered users to harness nature’s power, selling briskly through direct sales and major retailers.

4. How To Draw Everything: 300 Drawings of Cute Stuff, Animals, Food, Gifts, and other Amazing Things | Book For Kids by Emma Greene

Emma Greene’s How To Draw Everything charmed its way into fourth place, proving that creativity never goes out of style. Aimed at young beginners, this activity book features 300 step-by-step drawings of adorable subjects like animals, food, toys, and fantasy items, designed to build sketching, shading, and texturing skills. Greene, an enthusiastic guide, uses clear arrows, illustrations, and directions to make learning fun and accessible.

The book includes dedicated practice spaces for freehand experimentation and coloring sections to enhance artistic expression. It’s perfect for family bonding, with parents noting it as an “awesome gift” for sharing creative moments.

In 2025, amid screen-time concerns, this hands-on title tapped into the demand for offline activities, becoming a go-to for kids’ education and entertainment. Its simple, engaging format made it a bestseller, inspiring young artists worldwide.

5. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

Rounding out the top five is Freida McFadden’s psychological thriller The Housemaid, a long-tail hit that continued dominating charts in 2025. The story follows Millie Calloway, an ex-convict living in her car, who lands a live-in maid job with the affluent Winchesters: erratic Nina, charming Andrew, and their daughter Cecelia. As Millie uncovers the family’s dark secrets—abuse, manipulation, and hidden motives—the narrative twists into a tale of revenge and empowerment.

McFadden masterfully explores themes of deception and resilience, with short chapters and cliffhangers keeping readers hooked. Originally published in 2022, its surge in 2025 was fueled by BookTok virality and a 2025 film adaptation, selling 1.6 million print copies. Fans loved the “wild, insane” ride, making it a staple for thriller enthusiasts.

2025’s top best-sellers showcase a blend of introspection, adventure, practicality, creativity, and suspense, mirroring societal shifts toward self-care, family, and critical thinking. From Robbins’ empowering mindset shift to McFadden’s nail-biting twists, these books not only entertained but also inspired millions. As we look to 2026, expect more from these authors, with sequels and adaptations on the horizon. Whether you’re catching up or discovering them anew, these titles prove the enduring power of a good story.