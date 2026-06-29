Teyana Taylor has been named the Icon of the Year at the 2026 BET Awards. Music legend Janet Jackson presented the prestigious honor to the multi-hyphenate star.

The ceremony – which recognized the actress and singer-songwriter’s impact across music, film, fashion and culture – was hosted by Druski and aired live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28.

She delivered an emotional acceptance speech that reflected on her two-decade career and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.

Holding back tears, the 35-year-old said, “Tonight they handed me a title, and that title is Icon of the Year. For a little minute, I wondered if I was supposed to feel uncomfortable saying that title out loud, but no, I worked my ass off 20 years for this. So I’m not accepting what I’ve earned with arrogance, I’m accepting what I’ve earned with gratitude.”

Teyana Taylor further spoke about balancing multiple creative roles throughout her career, including actress, director, choreographer and entrepreneur, while also supporting the success of others.

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“I believe greatness isn’t measured by how many people stand beneath you; it’s measured by how many people stand beside you, because you’re willing to reach back. That’s the only legacy I care about. So tonight I will wear this title loud and proud, because I promise to continue to earn it,” she added.

She also took a heartfelt moment to thank her parents and dedicate the award to her two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla, 10, and Rue Rose, 5, whom she shares with former NBA player Iman Shumpert.

The recognition adds another milestone to Teyana Taylor’s long-standing relationship with the BET Awards. She has previously won two trophies for Video Director of the Year and was announced as this year’s Icon of the Year recipient on June 9.