Bethell upstages Sooryavanshi as England beat India in 2nd T20

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut for India on Saturday but England young gun Jacob Bethell ensured it was the hosts who won the second T20 at Old Trafford.

At just 15 years and 99 days old, Sooryavanshi replaced batting great Sachin Tendulkar as India’s youngest men’s player and marked his entrance onto the world stage with two stunning sixes as he scored 14 from 10 balls.

Yet it was fellow left-handed batsman Bethell, a relative veteran at the age 22, who made the match-clinching contribution as England went 1-0 up in a five-match series following Wednesday’s washout in Durham.

England were faltering at 51-3, chasing 191 for victory, when Bethell walked out to bat but he responded with an expertly-paced 76 not out to take his side to a four-wicket win over the T20 world champions.

The match turned decisively in England’s favour in the 17th over of their chase that went for 29 runs, with Bethell striking two free-hit sixes following back-foot no-balls from Ravi Bishnoi.

The spinner’s four wicketless overs cost an expensive 60 runs.

Bethell hit five fours and five sixes in his 46-ball innings as England won with an over to spare.

“In those kind of chases you’re not going at it the whole time, but a couple of big overs and the game swings,” Bethell told Sky Sports. “It was one of those that was timed really well.”

‘Fearless’ Sooryavanshi

Earlier, Sooryavanshi opened in front of a majority Indian crowd in Manchester, with the match being watched by a primetime television audience back home.

Sooryavanshi forced his way into India’s tour squad following stunning displays in the Indian Premier League, where he emerged as the leading batsman this season with 776 runs for the Rajasthan Royals.

But he was left on the sidelines for India’s shock 2-0 series loss to Ireland in Belfast and Wednesday’s series opener.

Sooryavasnhi didn’t take long to make an impression in Manchester.

He sent his fourth ball soaring over fine leg for six off Royals team-mate Jofra Archer, stooping down on to one knee before he played a modified sweep shot off England’s fastest bowler.

His seventh delivery also cleared the ropes, fellow debutant Josh Tongue seeing a good-length ball struck with incredible bat speed into the stands at wide long-on.

But spinner Will Jacks had a charging Sooryavanshi stumped by Jos Buttler as the batter lost his balance.

“I feel he (Sooryavanshi) has that unflinching attitude where he’s fearless,” said India captain Shreyas Iyer.

“The way he approaches his game, it’s sensational to watch.”

Abishek Sharma looked dangerous before he holed out off Sam Curran for 43, with the left-arm paceman also removing Ishan Kishan (49) and Shivam Dube (five) on his way to 3-33.

Arshdeep Singh then gave had England openers Phil Salt and Buttler caught for ducks in the first over of the chase.

But England white-ball captain Harry Brook counter-attacked with 39 in 15 balls.

With 49 required off 24 balls, England had work to do until Bethell’s assault on Bishnoi.

The series continues in Nottingham on Tuesday.