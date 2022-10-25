‘Betiyaan’ girls bond off-screen: Pictures inside

The star cast of ‘Betiyaan’ get together for a fun dinner and pictures of their off-screen bonding are viral on social media.

Showbiz actor Fatima Effendi who plays Fiza – the eldest of the five daughters – of Laiq Ahmed (Syed Mohammad Ahmed) in ‘Betiyaan’, recently hosted a dinner night for her on-screen family.

All the fellow stars of the serial including Ahmed, Mahenur Haider (Aiza), Qudsia Ali (Hania), Tanya Hussain (Anum) and Emaan Khan (Komal) along with director Meesam Naqvi attended the celebration at Effendi’s home and posed for a series of pictures together, shared by the girls on their respective social media handles.

The viral picture galleries of the ‘Betiyaan’ sisters were liked by millions of users on the social platform, in addition to lovely compliments for the showbiz divas.

About the serial, ‘Betiyaan’ starring A-list actors in the cast, follows the story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed, “going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters.”

Apart from Ahmed and the girls, the cast of the family play also features Fahad Sheikh, Beena Masroor, Javeria Saud, Shahrayar Zaidi, Sabahat Bukhari, Sajjad Pal, Saad Fareedi and Osama Tahir among others.

‘Betiyaan’, written by Asma Sayani and directed by Meesam Naqvi, airs daily at 7:00 pm on ARY Digital.

