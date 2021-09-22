Better road infrastructure to enhance trade, employment opportunities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that better road infrastructure will enhance trade and employment opportunities in the country.

PM Imran Khan, while chairing a review meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday regarding progress on various projects being completed under National Highway Authority, said that road infrastructure plays an important role in economic development

He said that the construction of quality highways will increase connectivity between the rural and the urban areas.

The premier said that standard roads will not only help reduce maintenance expenditure as well as import bills on petroleum products.

PM Imran Khan said he will personally monitor the progress of important and big communication projects on daily basis. He issued directives to ensure the release of funds for the timely completion of projects.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said that the construction of various roads with a total length of 1,753 kilometres was completed in the last three years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, whereas, only 645 kilometres of road infrastructure was constructed from 2013 to 2016 of the previous government.

It was told that planning for the construction of 6,118 kilometre-long roads has been completed and NHA will complete 27 projects by the end of this fiscal year.

It was briefed that roads worth 3,000 kilometres are being constructed in Balochistan alone under Public-Private Partnership, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on the progress on Rawalpindi-Kharian, Mianwali-Muzaffargarh, and Hyderabad-Sukkur road infrastructure.