Better ties with Russia could’ve ensured cheap gas, wheat: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that better ties with Russia could have ensured cheap gas and wheat for the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Imran Khan, while addressing a virtual session to address overseas Pakistanis today, said that Pakistan’s foreign policy should be designed in its own interests.

He paid tribute to the overseas Pakistanis for taking to the streets to record their protests against the alleged foreign conspiracy against the PTI government in the country.

“I am not against the United States (US). I have never been against the US and Europe. I had good ties with Donald Trump. Unfortunately, the Americans want to force others to follow their orders. One of our rulers [Pervez Musharraf] had joined the war on terror after a threatening call. We have nothing to do with the war on terror.”

“Our foreign policy should be designed in accordance with our national interests. I wanted a foreign policy only in favour of Pakistanis. We should not sacrifice our country for the foreign policy of any other country.”

“We wanted cheap gas and wheat from Russia. Russia agreed to provide gas and wheat at a 30 per cent lesser price. Our nation would get benefitted through the cheap gas and wheat from Russia.’

Imran Khan said that the US had demanded military bases from Pakistan once again but he rejected to fulfil its demand. “All problems had been started after I rejected to give military basis to the US. Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq of Pakistan facilitated the US to topple our government.”

“For toppling our government, consciences of our lawmakers were bought.”

“An American ambassador had said that Pakistan will be pardoned after the success of the no-trust motion. What have I done for which they are offering pardon?”

“Corrupt rulers and murderers have been imposed on Pakistan. Imposing such people is tantamount to insulting the future of the country.”

Slamming the present government over the rise in inflation, Khan said that the prices of essential commodities and others are now soaring to a record level as compared to the PTI government, whereas, power tariff was also hiked.

He asked the overseas Pakistanis to raise questions from their politicians. He said that overseas Pakistanis should write letters to their politicians in foreign countries or run social media campaigns.

Imran Khan announced to give a call for Islamabad march after May 20. He said that the whole nation is now standing firmly to say no to the slavery and imported government.

