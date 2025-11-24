Beyoncé and husband dazzle at F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas

American singer-songwriter and actress Beyoncé, along with her husband, appeared at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas.

At first look, Beyoncé, 44, donned a custom white Louis Vuitton jumpsuit with black and red detailing, accessorising the outfit with black boots, red gloves and dark aviator sunglasses. She completed the getup with a long black jacket, while wearing her blonde hair in loose curls.

Later, she changed into a red Ferrari-branded leather bodysuit and matching coat, pairing the garments with a black Ferrari hat, red pumps, dark gloves and a checkered flag.

During the outing, Jay and Bey, who wed in 2008, each got to take a turn riding shotgun alongside Lewis Hamilton for a “hot lap” in his race car. In a video shared on social media, both artists’ heart rates seemed to rise during their respective rides, with the Destiny’s Child alum fanning herself off at one point before exclaiming, “I’m sweating!”

Beyoncé later shared her own glimpse of her day at the race track, sharing a brief video of herself climbing into Lewis’s sports car. Alongside the clip, she referred to her 2006 song “Green Light,” writing, “Give it to Mama!”

The event was a rare event where the couple appeared together. The couple has also been parents of Blue Ivy, 13, along with 8-year-old twins Rumi, Sir, as their most recent public appearance together was back in July for night three of the Atlanta concerts on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

During the show, the singer surprised fans by inviting her husband onstage during their duet “Crazy In Love,” telling the crowd to “give it up for my man, Jay-Z.”

