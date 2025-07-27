Beyoncé stuns fans with surprise Destiny’s Child reunion— Watch now!

Beyoncé has once again left fans speechless, this time by reuniting Destiny’s Child during the final show of her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour.

The unexpected moment happened on 26 July at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the singer wrapped up her last concert after 32 stadium performances across the US and Europe.

As the show neared its end, the crowd erupted with excitement when Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyoncé on stage.

The trio, known as Destiny’s Child, performed some of their biggest hits, including Bootylicious and Lose My Breath, bringing back memories of their early 2000s success.

It marked the group’s first public performance together since their Coachella appearance in 2018.

Destiny's Child reunite at the final COWBOY CARTER Tour show in Las Vegas tonight.



Beyoncé led the moment with energy and grace, and fans were delighted to see Destiny’s Child back in action.

The three singers even joined forces for the popular Mute Challenge from Beyonce’s Renaissance era, blending the past and present in a powerful way.

Destiny’s Child rose to fame in the 1990s with Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams becoming the best-known trio.

Although the group officially disbanded in 2006, the women have remained close friends and occasionally hinted at the idea of a reunion.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, revealed that the group gave her a private performance for her birthday, which sparked fan hopes for a public reunion.

This final Vegas show was the last of two back-to-back concerts at the stadium and served as the grand conclusion to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour.

The nine-city tour, which began in April at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, was praised for its mix of genres, stunning visuals, and Beyonce’s continued exploration of country music and cultural themes.

Fans have long waited for a Destiny’s Child comeback, and this surprise reunion gave them a moment to remember.

Beyoncé’s ability to blend nostalgia with her ever-evolving artistry proves why she remains one of the most celebrated performers of her generation.