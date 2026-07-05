Beyonce captured fans’ attention across social media with the surprise release of her first new song in two years.

The Grammy-winning artist unveiled “Morning Dew (Donk)” during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, catching the music industry off guard.

The unexpected drop marks her first musical offering since the critically praised 2024 album Cowboy Carter. Beyonce co-wrote the collaborative track alongside Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Dariius Dixon. It is paired with striking artwork featuring the singer posing on a sandy shore.

Longtime members of the Beyhive will recognize the title “Donk,” which references an unreleased track from 2013. Also penned by Beyonce, Pharrell, and The-Dream, the original song was meant for her self-titled album that year but was ultimately left off the final tracklist.

Fans celebrated the surprise release enthusiastically across social media.

One fan shared, “20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF B’DAY COMING?!?! IT’S ABOUT TO BE SO LOUD!!!!!!!,” while another remarked, “2026 Beyonce!? oh we are so back!” A third gushed, “WHAT AN AMAZING DAY IT IS BEYONCÉ DROPPED A NEW SONGGGGG.”

Earlier in April, Beyonce commemorated a significant milestone by posting on Instagram to mark the 10th anniversary of her groundbreaking album Lemonade, originally released on April 23, 2016.