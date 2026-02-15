Beyoncé loses millions of Instagram followers amid Epstein Files controversy

American singer-songwriter Beyoncé has lost over 10 million Instagram followers in recent days after her husband, Jay Z, was named in the Epstein Files.

She isn’t directly linked to the controversy, but the backlash has hit her online anyway. Social media chatter has been relentless, and the Epstein Files continue to draw attention to anyone associated with the names involved.

Jay Z has remained silent, and Beyoncé hasn’t commented either, leaving the speculation to run wild.

The drop in followers comes at a time when Beyoncé’s professional life couldn’t look more different. Forbes recently confirmed that she officially joined the billionaire club, becoming only the fifth musician to hit that milestone alongside Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Bruce Springsteen.

Touring has been a huge part of her success. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour brought in nearly $600 million, and the 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour, linked to her Grammy-winning country album, raked in more than $400 million from tickets plus $50 million in merchandise.

Add royalties and music rights, and it’s easy to see how Beyoncé crossed the billion-dollar line.

Her business ventures go beyond the stage. Beyoncé set up Parkwood Entertainment to manage her music, tours, and visual productions, keeping control of most revenue streams.

She also owns a hair-care brand, Cécred, and a whiskey label, SirDavis. Forbes notes that, while those ventures help, touring and catalogue ownership remain the biggest contributors to her wealth.

Even with these milestones, the Epstein Files show how public perception can shift overnight. For Beyoncé, it’s a strange mix — massive professional wins on one side, sudden social media scrutiny on the other. The controversy hasn’t slowed her career, but it has made the spotlight a lot sharper than usual.