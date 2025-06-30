Beyoncé forced to stop concert after scary malfunction

Pop queen Beyonce was forced to stop her concert in Houston over the weekend, after a scary prop malfunction left her stranded mid-air.

As reported by foreign media, Beyonce’s first show of the Cowboy Carter tour in Houston, Texas, was impacted by a terrifying malfunction on Saturday night, which left the Grammy-winning singer stuck mid-air, due to a technical mishap in her stage prop.

According to the details, it happened when the pop queen was performing ’16 Carriages’ song from her Country album at the NRG Stadium, while sitting on a flying red prop car, when it began to tilt and sway, leaving her dangling in the air.

However, the 43-year-old, harnessed with cables, reacted quickly and paused her performance for a while, asking the crew member to land her. While she repeatedly asked on the microphone to ‘stop’ the music, Beyonce maintained her calm and held a smile on her face, as she requested the concertgoers to be patient.

The prop car was safely descended within minutes, and Beyonce took the stage later to complete her remaining set for the show.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the ‘Halo’ singer and lauded her for maintaining her calm through the terrifying mishap.

