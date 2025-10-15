Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx lead tributes to D’Angelo following his death at 51

Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx and many other fellow musicians have honored late D’Angelo with heartfelt words.

Following his death on Tuesday, October 14, the Lady singer received many emotional tributes on social media from fans and friends alike.

Taking to her website, Beyoncé penned, “Rest in peace, Michael Eugene Archer, known to the world of music as the inimitable D’Angelo. We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry.”

“You were the pioneer of neo-soul and that changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever. We will never forget you,” she added.

Meanwhile, her former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland rush to X to pen a heartfelt note for the singer.

“This one hurts, DEEP! The way this man, poured himself in the music! The stories I’ve heard of his brilliant process…….im just speechless……” she wrote.

Kelly added, “He TRULY IS 1 of 1. Simply gutted by this loss. May God Bless D’Angelo’s family and loved Ones. We lost a GIANT.”

In addition to them, Jamie Foxx also wrote a lengthy note to honor him on Instagram .

“God put you here for a reason and we were all lucky enough to see what God had made,” he wrote.

Jamie went on to express, “That’s why today real tears run down my face … to hear the news that God has taken one of his special creations home… I know God doesn’t make mistakes… But this one hurts like hell… rest up my friend… you will be missed forever… But your music and your impression will be felt for generations to come…. REST IN POWER AND BEAUTIFUL MUSIC….. You are one of one….”

Doja Cat, Jennifer Hudson, Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, Nile Rodgers, Michael Bearden, Missy Elliott and many others also honored the late singer online.

D’Angelo – born Michael Eugene Archer- died at the age of 51 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.