Beyoncé reaches another milestone

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, 44, has now seemingly surpassed the billionaire threshold, making her one of the richest celebrities in the world, after a hectic year for both music and business.

Beyoncé was declared a billionaire by global iconic media outlet Forbes on Monday, December 29, following the release of her critically acclaimed studio album, Cowboy Carter, in 2024 and the conclusion of her lucrative Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025, which brought in over $407 million.

Beyoncé’s new milestone is not solely due to music, but she has been organizing her tours, music, and merchandising in-house since establishing Parkwood back in 2010.

However, the Drunk in Love star’s other significant businesses include the hair care line Cécred, the whisky brand Sir Davis, and significant agreements like a $50-60 million Netflix special on her 2024 Christmas NFL halftime performance.

Beyoncé’s pre-tax earnings from touring, catalogue royalties, and sponsorships are estimated to have contributed over $148 million to her estimated net worth of over $1 billion in 2025.

Particularly, Beyoncé has become the fifth musician to reach the milestone and join the exclusive billionaire club, following in the footsteps of her husband Jay-Z and global superstars Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Bruce Springsteen. This strengthens Beyoncé’s legacy as a powerful business powerhouse in addition to a music icon.